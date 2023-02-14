Facts

19:53 14.02.2023

Zelensky discusses with Canadian FM further cooperation in defense and security

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly during her visit to Kyiv further cooperation between the states in the field of security and defense.

"At a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly we talked about the priority needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Further cooperation in the field of security and defense was discussed in detail. Canada's support of the Ukrainian army is invaluable in these turbulent times for us, " Zelensky said on Telegram.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Canada and the entire Canadian people for the warm attitude towards Ukrainians and the assistance provided.

According to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Zelensky emphasized the importance of the implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine. He informed the Canadian minister about the steps taken to implement the Peace Formula, and expressed hope that the Canadian side would support relevant initiatives, in particular, the holding of a global peace summit.

The Ukrainian president also expressed confidence that the vast majority of the countries will support the resolution of the UN General Assembly, proposed to be adopted before the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The president and the minister exchanged views on the steps to be taken to speed up the reconstruction of the regions liberated from the aggressor, as well as on the issue of demining the territories where hostilities took place.

Particular attention was paid to the need to prosecute those guilty of the crime of aggression, as well as the work being done in this direction.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

