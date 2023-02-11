Facts

13:56 11.02.2023

Britain may transfer Harpoon or Storm Shadows missiles to Ukraine - media

Discussions on the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine are underway in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, reports The Times.

"Rishi Sunak promised to send Ukraine more military aid following a visit by President Zelensky to Britain this week. Discussions are now taking place over whether this should include Harpoon anti-ship missiles or air-to-surface Storm Shadows," the report states.

"Ukrainian defense sources confirmed to The Times that Kyiv would be prepared to use the missiles to strike Crimea following a warning from Zelensky that longer-range weapons from western allies would strike "deep in the occupied territories," it reads.

