Facts

19:39 09.02.2023

Russia focuses on offensive in several directions in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russia focuses on offensive in several directions in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Russia continues its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and does not leave intention to destroy the critical infrastructure of the Ukrainian state, it continues to attack civilian infrastructure and housing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Thursday.

The enemy is trying to seize full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and continues to focus its main efforts on the offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivsky directions.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy inflicted 41 air and three missile strikes, two of which were aimed at the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The occupation forces also mounted 32 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

"The threat of new Russian air and missile strikes remains all over the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, the situation did not change, and there are no signs of forming offensive groups by the enemy.

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

14:45 09.02.2023
Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

19:44 08.02.2023
Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

21:20 07.02.2023
There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

10:52 07.02.2023
War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

20:51 06.02.2023
Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:24 06.02.2023
Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

17:44 02.02.2023
Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

11:47 31.01.2023
Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

13:40 28.01.2023
Ukraine expects 24 fighter jets from allies as part of first package – media

Ukraine expects 24 fighter jets from allies as part of first package – media

12:08 28.01.2023
Western partners promise to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks – Ukrainian ambassador to France

Western partners promise to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks – Ukrainian ambassador to France

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from explosion in Darnytsky district of Kyiv rises to three – municipal authorities

Two people killed by explosion in Kyiv, four people rescued from under rubble, search operation continues

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Weather continues to significantly affect military operations, with worst offensive conditions expected in March – UK intelligence

LATEST

Death toll from explosion in Darnytsky district of Kyiv rises to three – municipal authorities

Two people killed by explosion in Kyiv, four people rescued from under rubble, search operation continues

Ukraine may receive new Panther tanks within 15 to 18 months – Rheinmetall head

Zelensky at European Council meeting: We should intensify cooperation dynamics before aggressor mobilizes its potential

Klitschko: Building 500 sq m in area destroyed by explosion in Kyiv, search operations continue

Paris hands over ten generators to Kyiv

Issue of long-range weapons, fighter jets supply to Ukraine solved – Yermak

Russia loses over 20 generals in war against Ukraine – Japanese intelligence

Russia creates plan to destroy political situation in Moldova – Zelensky at European Council

Victorious Ukraine to be member of victorious EU – Zelensky at European Parliament

AD
AD
AD
AD