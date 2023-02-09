Russia focuses on offensive in several directions in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Russia continues its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine and does not leave intention to destroy the critical infrastructure of the Ukrainian state, it continues to attack civilian infrastructure and housing, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Thursday.

The enemy is trying to seize full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and continues to focus its main efforts on the offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivsky directions.

In the past 24 hours, the enemy inflicted 41 air and three missile strikes, two of which were aimed at the civilian infrastructure of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The occupation forces also mounted 32 shelling attacks using multiple launch rocket systems, in particular on the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

"The threat of new Russian air and missile strikes remains all over the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

In Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, the situation did not change, and there are no signs of forming offensive groups by the enemy.