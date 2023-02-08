Germany delivers to Ukraine two more Gepard tanks, 11 vehicles, 29 generators

Germany sent Ukraine a new batch of assistance for the front, which includes two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said with reference to data from the Germany government.

"Delivered military support to Ukraine: 32 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard including circa 6,000 rounds of ammunition (before: 30), 120 border protection vehicles (before: 115), 245 generators (before: 216), 8 load-handling trucks (before: 2), 16 mobile antenna mast systems (before: 10), 10 roll off containers," it said.

Germany supports Ukraine by supplying it with equipment and weapons from the Bundeswehr stocks and from German industry financed from the government's funds for so-called security capacity building.

"Funding for the security capacity building initiative amounts to a total of EUR 2.2 billion for the year 2023 (after EUR 2 billion for 2022). The funds are to be used primarily to support Ukraine. At the same time, they will be used to finance Germany's increased mandatory contributions to the European Peace Facility (EPF), which in turn goes towards reimbursing EU member states for costs incurred to them in providing support for Ukraine," the General Staff said.