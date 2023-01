President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with President of the European Council Charles Michel, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

“I welcome President of the European Council Charles Michel to Ukraine! Thank you for your constant and strong support! We are beginning an important meeting,” Zelensky said on the Telegram Thursday.

The message is illustrated by a joint photo against the background of the Mariinsky Palace in the center of Kyiv.