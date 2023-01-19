Russia must be held to account for crimes on Ukrainian soil – Zelensky

Russia must be held to account for every Ukrainian family killed, for every Ukrainian city and village burned, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We must bring back justice. We must punish evil. This terrorist war of Russia against Ukraine should be the last such war. Never again should any other state step on such a path of terror," he said in an address to the attendees of the Russian War Crimes exhibition in Davos on Thursday.

"The scale of the Russian crimes on the Ukrainian soil leaves no doubt – this was the plan of the Russian leadership. These are the terms of the invasion they agreed to. All this terror, killings, torture, looting. Wherever Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory, professional Russian torturers came with them," the head of state said.

He added that "this is the way chosen by this state. The way of the terrorist. The way of the torturer. The way of the murderer. The way of the looter."

"The International Criminal Court has the jurisdiction to prosecute Russian war criminals. The International Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine will have the jurisdiction to bring to justice the highest officials of the Russian politics and army who launched this war of aggression," Zelensky said.