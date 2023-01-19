Facts

15:58 19.01.2023

Russia must be held to account for crimes on Ukrainian soil – Zelensky

2 min read
Russia must be held to account for crimes on Ukrainian soil – Zelensky

Russia must be held to account for every Ukrainian family killed, for every Ukrainian city and village burned, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We must bring back justice. We must punish evil. This terrorist war of Russia against Ukraine should be the last such war. Never again should any other state step on such a path of terror," he said in an address to the attendees of the Russian War Crimes exhibition in Davos on Thursday.

"The scale of the Russian crimes on the Ukrainian soil leaves no doubt – this was the plan of the Russian leadership. These are the terms of the invasion they agreed to. All this terror, killings, torture, looting. Wherever Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory, professional Russian torturers came with them," the head of state said.

He added that "this is the way chosen by this state. The way of the terrorist. The way of the torturer. The way of the murderer. The way of the looter."

"The International Criminal Court has the jurisdiction to prosecute Russian war criminals. The International Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine will have the jurisdiction to bring to justice the highest officials of the Russian politics and army who launched this war of aggression," Zelensky said.

AD

HOT NEWS

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

European Parliament adopts resolution on establishment of Special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ex-chairman of Naftogaz board Kobolev gave himself $10 mln bonus, notified of suspicion

Estonia to provide Ukraine with largest military aid package

LATEST

Denmark to give Ukraine 19 French self-propelled guns Caesar

BES hands over seized equipment worth UAH 112 mln to AFU

EU supports Zelensky's peace plan – Michel

Metsola: Resolution on Special Tribunal for Russia's Aggression against Ukraine is strongest signal EP could send

Prosecutor asks for arrest with alternative of UAH 365 mln bail for ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Energy sector to be part of 10th package of sanctions against Russia – European Council President

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over medical equipment to specialized children's medical center

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

Zelensky meets with Charles Michel in Kyiv

Kuleba on China's position in Ukraine’s war: Most important thing is that Russia doesn’t benefit

AD
AD
AD
AD