16:09 14.01.2023

Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

Mobilization of up to 500,000 additional military personnel can be carried out in the Russian Federation to seize the initiative in the war against Ukraine in the spring of this year, the British edition of The Times says.

The ezine says that President Putin may mobilize up to half a million additional troops for his war against Ukraine, as he seeks to seize the initiative with a multilateral spring offensive.

At the same time, it is noted that Kyiv is trying to rally the West before 500,000 Russians go to the front.

The message says that Western allies are being urged to act now and send hundreds of tanks and armored personnel carriers to Ukraine after Putin appointed a new commander and unveiled plans to deploy 150,000 reservists called up in the fall.

