Ukrainian MFA: Dodik's statement declaring Ukrainian ambassador 'undesirable person' is ridiculous attempt to justify populist decisions to please Kremlin

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, commenting on the information about the declaration of the Ukrainian ambassador as an "undesirable person" in the Republika Srpska, said that President Milorad Dodik does not have the authority to make such decisions.

"This 'news' would not deserve any of our attention. But since some abroad are trying to present this as something that supposedly bears some kind of consequences, they are forced to explain – this is the so-called 'solution' is meaningless," the ministry said.

Ukraine does not have an ambassador in the so-called "Republika Srpska." Vasyl Kyrylych is accredited as Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina with residence in Zagreb," he said on Facebook.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said, according to the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina, "powers in the field of foreign policy are in the exclusive competence of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina."

"Milorad Dodik does not have the authority to make such decisions, and his statement should be viewed solely as a ridiculous attempt to justify his populist decisions to please the Kremlin," the Foreign Ministry said.