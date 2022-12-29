Zelensky signs laws on temporary preferential import of generators, Starlink

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed laws No. 8196/8197 on promoting the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which, in particular, abolish VAT and customs duties on the import of generators and other energy equipment, as well as Starlink satellite systems until May 2023.

As MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) wrote on his Telegram channel, the laws will come into force three days after publication, according to his calculations, on January 2-3, 2023.

"Among the main innovations: the import of generators, other equipment, Starlink without duty and VAT is being introduced at the legislative level. Including for individuals. The norm will be valid until May 2023," Zhelezniak wrote.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bills No. 8196/8197 at the second reading on December 13.

The bills also exempt the import of equipment under the Energy Community technical assistance, postal and express shipments from VAT and duties, and provide the ability to store fuel without a license in the amount of up to 2,000 liters, and more than this volume, subject to a tax notification on a declarative basis.