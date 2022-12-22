Situation with electricity supply in Kyiv improves on left bank – YASNO head

The situation with electricity supply in Kyiv has improved, especially on the left bank of the capital, Serhiy Kovalenko, general director of the electricity supply company YASNO, says.

"Today it has become a little better in Kyiv. The distribution is as follows: the left bank of the capital is very close to the schedules. On the right bank, the situation is slightly worse than on the left one. But better than yesterday. Kurenivka and Obolon are still difficult. Less electricity is supplied to these districts so far," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening.

According to him, thanks to temporary schemes, it was possible to power houses that had been without electricity since the last shelling: "they should have been given at least a few hours of light." Also, repair teams continue restoration work.

"I am very grateful to those who faithfully return light to our homes and hold the energy front. I am proud to have such colleagues, I am proud to be involved in the energy industry. We will not give the enemy a single chance to extinguish Ukraine! Happy Energy Worker Day!" Kovalenko summed up.