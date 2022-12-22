Facts

20:11 22.12.2022

Situation with electricity supply in Kyiv improves on left bank – YASNO head

1 min read
Situation with electricity supply in Kyiv improves on left bank – YASNO head

The situation with electricity supply in Kyiv has improved, especially on the left bank of the capital, Serhiy Kovalenko, general director of the electricity supply company YASNO, says.

"Today it has become a little better in Kyiv. The distribution is as follows: the left bank of the capital is very close to the schedules. On the right bank, the situation is slightly worse than on the left one. But better than yesterday. Kurenivka and Obolon are still difficult. Less electricity is supplied to these districts so far," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday evening.

According to him, thanks to temporary schemes, it was possible to power houses that had been without electricity since the last shelling: "they should have been given at least a few hours of light." Also, repair teams continue restoration work.

"I am very grateful to those who faithfully return light to our homes and hold the energy front. I am proud to have such colleagues, I am proud to be involved in the energy industry. We will not give the enemy a single chance to extinguish Ukraine! Happy Energy Worker Day!" Kovalenko summed up.

AD

HOT NEWS

After open competition, new NABU director to be appointed by late March 2023 – memo with IMF

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

Biden announces $1.8 bln in military aid to Ukraine, including Patriot battery

LATEST

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Zelensky tells Duda about what he heard in USA

After open competition, new NABU director to be appointed by late March 2023 – memo with IMF

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited to Brussels

Pelosi: Zelensky inspired us with his message of unity, resilience in face of Russian aggression

Reform of govt structure to be carried out step by step as decisions ready – Shmyhal

Pentagon chief, Reznikov discuss US security assistance, including transfer of Patriot battery

Zelensky: I'm sure Ukraine, USA to win together

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Feb 3, 2023, Zelensky invited

Ukraine's success can avoid third World War – Biden

AD
AD
AD
AD