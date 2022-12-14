Ukraine needs 155-caliber howitzers, sincee war is mostly of artillery character - Kuleba

Ukraine needs 155-mm artillery and ammunition to be able to stop the offensive of the Russian Federation and continue the counteroffensive, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"Of course, Ukraine still needs more weapons and ammunition, because the best way to protect our civilians from Russian terror is to defeat the Russian Federation. We have already received a lot of help from our partners. And we will always be grateful for all this. However, given the scale of the war and Russia's unwillingness to accept reality and leave Ukraine, we will have to fight all winter. And for this we need more weapons," Kuleba said at an online briefing for foreign media on Tuesday.

The Minister reiterated that the priority for Ukraine is air and missile defense systems, ammunition, armored vehicles - mainly tracked.

"And a very important need that I want to emphasize is additional 155 mm artillery and ammunition. This war is largely an artillery war, and Ukraine needs more guns to be able to stop Russia's offensive and continue the counteroffensive," he said.

Kuleba stressed that "this war is mostly artillery, and Russia still dominates the battlefield in terms of the number of guns used and the number of shells fired by these guns."