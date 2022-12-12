As result of enemy shelling of Hirnyk, two killed, another ten wounded – PGO

Two people were killed and ten injured as a result of enemy shelling from the Uragan MLRS in the town of Hirnyk, Donetsk region, the Prosecutor General's Office has said.

In the statement of the department in the Telegram channel on Monday, it appears that under the procedural leadership of Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (part 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, on the morning of December 12, 2022, the Russian occupying troops, using cluster munitions and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, shelled the town of Hirnyk, Kurakhiv merged community. The shells hit the central part of the city. As a result of the shelling, two citizens were killed, ten more were injured varying degrees of severity," the Prosecutor General's Office said in the statement.

According to the prosecutor's office, the victims were evacuated to the hospital in Selidove, they are provided with qualified medical care.

As a result of the shelling, five-story houses and a bank branch were damaged. An investigative team and paramedics are on the scene.