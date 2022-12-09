Mayor of Barcelona Colau arrives in Kyiv at invitation of Klitschko

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, who visited Kyiv at the invitation of Mayor Vitali Klitschko, expressed admiration for the courage of the Ukrainian people and assured that she would do her best to ensure that partners continue to provide assistance to Ukraine and Kyiv.

"Because Ukraine is Europe. And crimes against humanity are being committed in your country," the mayor of Barcelona stressed, whose words are quoted on Vitali Klitschko's personal website.

In turn, the mayor of Kyiv thanked Ada Colau for visiting Kyiv in wartime, as well as for helping Kyiv residents who were fleeing the war in Barcelona. He said that, despite the difficulties caused by Russian terrorist attacks, the Kyiv authorities are doing everything possible to support the city, provide services to its residents, restore destroyed infrastructure and housing damaged by shelling, as well as equip heating points.

"We understand that in order to overcome the challenges that have arisen for Ukraine, we need the powerful assistance of international partners to continue. Together we must defeat the enemy and restore security to our continent. And we will really need your help for the post-war reconstruction of the country and, in particular, the capital," Vitali Klitschko emphasized and added that today Kyiv would be happy with any possible help. First of all, in order to survive this difficult winter.

Thus, Kyiv has already received two fire trucks from Barcelona as assistance. Barcelona promises to transfer two more such cars at the beginning of next year. And also – four powerful generators, a truck crane with a lifting capacity of up to 40 tonnes and protective suits for rescuers against various types of threats.

Kyiv and Barcelona signed a memorandum of twinning between the cities on September 24 this year during Vitali Klitschko's visit to Barcelona. Barcelona has become the seventh European city with which Kyiv has signed twinning since the beginning of Russia's large-scale aggression.