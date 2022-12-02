Facts

10:14 02.12.2022

Host of British program Survive at any cost Grylls to show program about Zelensky, struggle of Ukrainians for life

The host of the British program Survive at any cost and traveler Edward Michael "Bear" Grylls will soon show his special program about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the struggle of Ukrainians for life in the conditions of Russian aggression.

Earlier in the day, on December 1, Grylls had already held a meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv.

“This week I had the privilege to travel to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and spend time with President Zelensky. It has been an experience for me like no other. As the country goes into winter, and with their infrastructure under attack, survival for millions of people is a very real daily struggle,” he said on his Facebook page.

Thanks to a special program, according to Grylls, the world will see President Zelensky from a side that has never been shown before.

“What I wanted to ask was how he was really coping … I got so much more. Thank you Zelensky for your hospitality in such a difficult time. Stay strong,” the host said.

Grylls is the host of the TV program Survive at any cost and the author of the book Never Give Up. In the TV program, which has been released since 2006, he lands in wild places and shows viewers how to survive. During the expeditions, Grylls raises money for charities.

