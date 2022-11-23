Facts

Fifteen Russian missiles shot down in area of responsibility of Pivden task force

The air defense forces in the area of responsibility of the operational command Pivden (South) shot down 15 Russian missiles, said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the operational command Pivden.

"A total of 15 missiles have been shot down in our area of responsibility. The air defense forces worked both in Cherkasy region, Vinnytsia region, Mykolaiv region, and over Odesa region," Humeniuk said on the telethon.

She noted that in Vinnytsia region there is a hit to an energy infrastructure facility, and one civilian was injured there.

"Thus, by providing this terror and trying to undermine the situation, the enemy continues to keep tension in the psychological state of Ukrainians," Humeniuk stressed.

She also called on the residents of Ukraine not to publicly disseminate information on the “arrival” of missiles and the work of air defense during the shelling, including photos and videos and indications of the region of arrivals or air defense operation.

