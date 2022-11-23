Facts

18:21 23.11.2022

Fifty-one of 70 cruise missiles, five kamikaze drones launched by invaders shot down - AFU Air Force

The Russian invaders fired 70 cruise missiles of the X-101, X-555 types and Kalibr on the territory of Ukraine on Wednesday, 51 of them were destroyed by air defense forces and means, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On November 23, the terrorist state once again launched a massive missile attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine from strategic aviation aircraft and ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The launches were carried out from ten Tu-95MC missile-carrying aircraft from Volgodonsk, Rostov region and the Caspian Sea, as well as from two small missile boats from the Black Sea," the report says.

In addition, five Lancet-type attack unmanned aerial vehicles released by the occupiers were destroyed in the south of Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, as a result of another terrorist attack by Russia, people were killed, there is a hit in residential buildings. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims," the message reads.

Earlier, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko said that the Russian occupiers fired 31 cruise missiles at Kyiv on Wednesday, the air defense forces were able to shoot down 21 of them.

