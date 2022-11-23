Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has declared the futility of Russian terror against the civilian population, commenting on the missile strikes of the occupiers on the territory of Ukraine on Wednesday.

“Being unable to win in a fair fight with the Ukrainian army, Russia wages a cowardly war of terror against civilians. But while they try to break us down from the sky, we do break them down on the ground. And we will continue doing so. Russian terror will fail. Ukraine will win,” Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.