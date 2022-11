Russian invaders fire at Kherson from artillery, one person killed – K. Tymoshenko

The Russian occupiers fired on Kherson using artillery, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the city. The invaders fired at Kherson from artillery. As a result of the attack, a man aged 73 died," Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram channel.