President, First Lady pay tribute to memory of fallen participants in Revolution of Dignity

On the Day of Dignity and Freedom, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena paid tribute to the memory of activists who died during the Revolution of Dignity, the press service of the President's Office has said.

"The presidential couple installed icon lamps to the cross on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv. Volodymyr and Olena Zelenski honored the memory of the dead with a minute of silence. In memory of the fallen participants in the Revolution of Dignity, eight strokes of the bell rang out," the office said.