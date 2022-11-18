Facts

15:43 18.11.2022

Ukrainian specialists get access to site of tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland to cooperate openly - Kuleba

Ukrainian specialists had gained access to the site of the tragedy in Przewodów, Ukraine and Poland would continue cooperation openly and constructively, as closest friends do, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukrainian experts are already working at the site of the tragedy in Przewodów caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. I am grateful to the Polish side for granting them access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do," Kuleba said on Twitter.

As reported, on November 15, 2022, the Russian armed forces carried out another prolonged massive shelling of entire Ukraine and its critical infrastructure facilities. At 15:40, a Russian-made missile fell in the village of Przewodów, Hrubieszów County, Lublin Voivodeship, having killed two Polish citizens.

