19:08 17.11.2022

Kuleba, Rau agree to cooperate openly on incident caused by Russian missile terror, Ukrainian experts arrive in Poland

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau agreed to cooperate constructively and openly on the incident caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine, Ukrainian experts have arrived in Poland.

"I spoke to Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau. Ukraine and Poland will cooperate constructively and openly on the incident caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. Our experts are already in Poland. We expect them to swiftly get access to the site in cooperation with Polish law enforcement," the minister said on Twitter on Thursday.

