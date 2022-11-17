Kuleba, Rau agree to cooperate openly on incident caused by Russian missile terror, Ukrainian experts arrive in Poland

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau agreed to cooperate constructively and openly on the incident caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine, Ukrainian experts have arrived in Poland.

