Facts

18:33 17.11.2022

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to seven – K.Tymoshenko

Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to seven – K.Tymoshenko

The bodies of seven victims have been taken out by rescuers from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building in the town of Volniansk, Zaporizhia region, the work continues, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Regarding the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a 4-apartment building in Volniansk, Zaporizhia region, at night. Dozens of rescuers, volunteers and utilities are working at the site. The bodies of seven victims were removed from the rubble. My condolences to the families and friends. The work continues," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

