Death toll of missile strike on residential building in Volniansk increased to seven – K.Tymoshenko

"Regarding the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a 4-apartment building in Volniansk, Zaporizhia region, at night. Dozens of rescuers, volunteers and utilities are working at the site. The bodies of seven victims were removed from the rubble. My condolences to the families and friends. The work continues," he wrote on the Telegram channel.