UNDP donates 14 automated external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in regions of Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the support of the EU, purchased and donated 14 automatic external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in the regions of Ukraine.

According to a UNDP press release, medical facilities in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk region), Voznesensk (Mykolaiv region), Nova Vodolaha, Pervomaisk and Lozova (Kharkiv region) received medical equipment.

With the financial support from the European Union, UNDP also provided specialized training to more than a hundred medical workers on using the life-saving devices.

"In response to new challenges, the EU provides the necessary tools to help people survive and recover from injuries. In particular, we want to direct our support to those areas where needs are greatest and increasing daily," Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said.

A defibrillator is a small device that plays an important role in saving the lives of people who have had a heart attack.

