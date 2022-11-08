Facts

16:20 08.11.2022

UNDP donates 14 automated external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in regions of Ukraine

2 min read

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with the support of the EU, purchased and donated 14 automatic external defibrillators to healthcare facilities in the regions of Ukraine.

According to a UNDP press release, medical facilities in Sumy, Chernihiv, Kamianske (Dnipropetrovsk region), Voznesensk (Mykolaiv region), Nova Vodolaha, Pervomaisk and Lozova (Kharkiv region) received medical equipment.

With the financial support from the European Union, UNDP also provided specialized training to more than a hundred medical workers on using the life-saving devices.

"In response to new challenges, the EU provides the necessary tools to help people survive and recover from injuries. In particular, we want to direct our support to those areas where needs are greatest and increasing daily," Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said.

A defibrillator is a small device that plays an important role in saving the lives of people who have had a heart attack.

The United Nations Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme (UN RPP) is being implemented by four United Nations agencies: the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). Eleven international partners support the Programme: the European Union (EU), the European Investment Bank (EIB), the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and the governments of Canada, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden and Switzerland.

AD

HOT NEWS

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Escalation of missile terror leads to new aid to Ukraine – Zelensky

Transfer of assets of five strategic enterprises to state ownership will help meet urgent needs of Ukraine's defense sector - Zelensky

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

Enemy shells town in Kherson region from MLRS, two people wounded – Tymoshenko

Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoint to open this week – Ministry of Infrastructure

Ukravtodor resumes reconstruction of longest road in Ukraine to unload route Kyiv-Chop

Ukrainian film Pamphir nominated for award of European Film Academy – Film Agency

US Ambassador to UN arrives in Kyiv

Zelensky to take part in G20 summit, most likely online - press secretary

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

Ukrenergo predicts improvement in situation with energy supply within few days if there is no shelling

Negotiations with Russia should be held under conditions and terms to be chosen by Ukraine – Macron

AD
AD
AD
AD