AFU destroy 18 enemy air targets in past 24 hours – Air Force

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 18 air targets, including 2 Kalibr cruise missiles.

"Two Ka-52 helicopters, two Kalibr cruise missiles, 11 Shahed-136 UAVs and three tactical UAVs were shot down," the Air Force said in a report on Saturday morning.

In particular, on November 4, at about 4:00 pm, two Kalibr cruise missiles were intercepted by the Air Force's air defense in the southern direction.

At night, two Russian attack helicopters Ka-52 were shot down in Kherson region.

Also, anti-aircraft missile troops and mobile fire groups destroyed 11 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and three tactical UAVs.

According to the report, the forces and means of the South, Center, East and West air commands of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of air targets.