Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 840 people of military personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 4 approximately amounted to: about 74,840 (plus 840) military, 2,750 tanks (plus 16) units, 5,580 armored combat vehicles (plus 28) units, 1,772 artillery systems (plus 17) units, 391 MLRS (plus one) units, 201 air defense equipment (plus three) units, 277 aircraft units, 258 helicopters, 1,450 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus eight), 397 cruise missiles, 16 ships/boats units, 4,174 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 12) units, and 155 special equipment (plus one)," the message says.

The data is being updated.