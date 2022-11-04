Facts

11:17 04.11.2022

Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose about 840 soldiers, 16 tanks and 17 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 840 people of military personnel, according to the Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 4 approximately amounted to: about 74,840 (plus 840) military, 2,750 tanks (plus 16) units, 5,580 armored combat vehicles (plus 28) units, 1,772 artillery systems (plus 17) units, 391 MLRS (plus one) units, 201 air defense equipment (plus three) units, 277 aircraft units, 258 helicopters, 1,450 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus eight), 397 cruise missiles, 16 ships/boats units, 4,174 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 12) units, and 155 special equipment (plus one)," the message says.

The data is being updated.

Tags: #ukraine #war

MORE ABOUT

11:39 04.11.2022
Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

12:19 03.11.2022
Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine since Feb as USSR in 10 years of war in Afghanistan – Zaluzny

Russia lost twice as many aircraft in Ukraine since Feb as USSR in 10 years of war in Afghanistan – Zaluzny

08:57 03.11.2022
There are certain prerequisites for Israel's position on arms supplies to Ukraine to change – Ambassador Korniychuk

There are certain prerequisites for Israel's position on arms supplies to Ukraine to change – Ambassador Korniychuk

10:43 02.11.2022
At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

At night, air defense, aviation shoot down 12 out of 13 Shahed-136 drones – AFU Air Force

18:58 01.11.2022
EU countries accumulate EUR 25.5 mln in Energy Community's Ukraine energy support fund – EU Commissioner

EU countries accumulate EUR 25.5 mln in Energy Community's Ukraine energy support fund – EU Commissioner

15:13 01.11.2022
EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

16:22 31.10.2022
Czech Republic intends to allocate CZK 20 mln to Ukraine for diesel generators for Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions - Fiala

Czech Republic intends to allocate CZK 20 mln to Ukraine for diesel generators for Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk regions - Fiala

11:00 28.10.2022
World Bank to structure first projects for funding via Ukraine Recovery Trust Fund in early Dec – banker

World Bank to structure first projects for funding via Ukraine Recovery Trust Fund in early Dec – banker

10:41 28.10.2022
Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

Result of our struggle definitely becomes liberation of our Ukraine – Zelensky on Day of liberation of Ukraine from Nazi invaders

10:29 28.10.2022
IAEA to verify two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

IAEA to verify two nuclear facilities in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

There were no ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine. They were in dirty heads in Moscow who terrorize Ukraine, whole world – Zelensky

Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

IAEA reports no signs of 'dirty bomb' following inspection

IAEA checks three Ukrainian facilities that are in focus of Russian disinformation, finds no signs of ‘dirty bombs’- Kuleba

LATEST

Yermak on visit of heads of NATO member states: This is powerful signal of support for Ukraine from Alliance countries

There were no ‘dirty bombs’ in Ukraine. They were in dirty heads in Moscow who terrorize Ukraine, whole world – Zelensky

Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force Cavoli

Zelensky meets with US Senators Koons and Portman in Kyiv

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

IAEA reports no signs of 'dirty bomb' following inspection

IAEA checks three Ukrainian facilities that are in focus of Russian disinformation, finds no signs of ‘dirty bombs’- Kuleba

Some 107 Ukrainian servicemen returned from captivity as part of exchange

Monastyrsky: We identify those involved in torture of Ukrainians, we have forces and means

AD
AD
AD
AD