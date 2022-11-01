Zelensky, Czech PM discuss defense and EU's cooperation, Ukraine's restoration resulting from Russian attacks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during his visit to Kyiv defense cooperation, cooperation within the European Union and issues of Ukraine’s recovery from the consequences of Russian attacks.

"We discussed defense cooperation, which we will build up. We especially focused on the issues of strengthening air defense and missile defense, as well as protection against drones. When we, together with our partners, provide 100% protection of the Ukrainian sky, this will become one of the fundamental guarantees of the new European security system, since it will save Russia from a significant part of its escalation capabilities," Zelensky said at a briefing with the Czech Prime Minister in Kyiv on Monday.

The interlocutors also discussed the involvement of the Czech Republic in the training of the Ukrainian military and projects for the repair and production of military equipment.

The parties also coordinated steps to strengthen sanctions against Russia for military terror and bring Russia to justice, in particular, the creation of a Special Tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine and an international compensation mechanism that will ensure compensation for all losses from Russian assets.

In addition, Zelensky and Fiala raised issues of the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine and the elimination of the consequences of Russian terror.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine thanked the Czech Republic for its readiness to work now to restore specific facilities and readiness to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region.

The parties also discussed the full range of interaction within the EU.

"I hope that even at the stage of the Czech presidency we will see the European Commission’s assessment of Ukraine’s implementation of the seven recommendations and clarity on the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU," the president said.

He thanked the Czech people and other European nations for the ongoing actions in support of Ukraine and against the Russian war.

At the same time, Ukraine presented the capital of the Czech Republic, Prague, with the "Rescue City" award.

In turn, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic was awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise first degree for the development of Ukrainian-Czech relations and support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.