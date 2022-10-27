Zelensky: Russia in dialogue with Ukraine won't get what it wants – occupation

Russia is not interested in a dialogue with Ukraine, because in dialogue it will not be able to get what it wants – occupation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in an interview with Italian publication Corriere della Sera, published on Thursday.

"They are not interested in a dialogue, because they will not get the result they want from the dialogue. The result they want is occupation," he said.

"At least, we must recognize Crimea as part of Russia. They want Mariupol, although they want control over the Sea of Azov. They on purpose proposed a dialogue format that we could not accept," Zelensky said.

In his opinion, "they will be ready to speak when they understand: firstly, they are alone on the geopolitical map, secondly, they cannot occupy us. Then they will say, 'We are ready' and we in Europe will understand that they are ready."

Zelensky believes that "isolation, the attitude of different countries, the attitude of China can help – everything is very important."

"When they talk about a possibility of using nuclear weapons, it doesn't matter what the U.S.-China relationship is... It doesn't matter when someone talks about the possibility of using nuclear weapons," the president said, adding that "when they [Russia] feel isolated, the society will push their authorities."