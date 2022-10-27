Facts

18:09 27.10.2022

Zelensky: Russia in dialogue with Ukraine won't get what it wants – occupation

2 min read
Zelensky: Russia in dialogue with Ukraine won't get what it wants – occupation

Russia is not interested in a dialogue with Ukraine, because in dialogue it will not be able to get what it wants – occupation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in an interview with Italian publication Corriere della Sera, published on Thursday.

"They are not interested in a dialogue, because they will not get the result they want from the dialogue. The result they want is occupation," he said.

"At least, we must recognize Crimea as part of Russia. They want Mariupol, although they want control over the Sea of Azov. They on purpose proposed a dialogue format that we could not accept," Zelensky said.

In his opinion, "they will be ready to speak when they understand: firstly, they are alone on the geopolitical map, secondly, they cannot occupy us. Then they will say, 'We are ready' and we in Europe will understand that they are ready."

Zelensky believes that "isolation, the attitude of different countries, the attitude of China can help – everything is very important."

"When they talk about a possibility of using nuclear weapons, it doesn't matter what the U.S.-China relationship is... It doesn't matter when someone talks about the possibility of using nuclear weapons," the president said, adding that "when they [Russia] feel isolated, the society will push their authorities."

AD

HOT NEWS

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

In investigation of explosion on Crimean bridge, Russians are far off mark – SBU acting head

Zelensky: Fiercest battles continue in Donetsk region

Unblocking of relations with Russia possible with respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity – Zelensky

LATEST

There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

Electricity deficit in Kyiv due to serious destruction of region's energy infrastructure may reach 30% – YASNO

Germany hands over five MARS II MLRS, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

Russian helicopter, attack aircraft shot down in Kherson region in the morning

Ukraine switches to winter time on Oct 30

On day when pseudo-referendum started, turnout results already known to us – SBU acting head

AFU shoоts down 19 drones, Kh-59 missile on Wednesday evening

Acting head of SBU on work of Ukrainian agents: Many operations successful thanks to women

Metinvest hands over UAH 9 mln worth of satellite artillery fire control systems to Armed Forces of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD