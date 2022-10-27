Russian helicopter, attack aircraft shot down in Kherson region in the morning

A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter and a Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down in the sky over Kherson region on Thursday morning, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At about 08:00 on October 27, a unit of Kherson Anti-aircraft missile Brigade of the Pivden (South) Air Command shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter. And at about 08:40, a unit of Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the air command Pivden of the Air Forces shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft," the report says.

As reported, over the previous day, air defense units shot down a Ka-52 helicopter, an X-59 missile and 17 attack unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian occupiers.