Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation provides humanitarian assistance to Kharkiv residents and residents of the Kharkiv region, who suffered from the Russian war in Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale hostilities in Ukraine, businessman and philanthropist Pavel Fuks has been supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense, the National Guard of Ukraine, the families of the dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers, as well as Kharkiv (and region) residents who are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation directed its efforts to help Ukrainians who were left in the most difficult situation in Kharkiv and the region, as well as frontline zones, deoccupied areas and settlers. Every day volunteers of the Foundation organize humanitarian actions to distribute ready-made home-made food to everyone who needs it.

Starting from October, Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation has been placing ready-made home-cooked food distribution points in Izyum, Balakliya, Kupyansk and other cities of the Kharkiv region.

During each action, the Fund’s volunteers distribute food to approximately 500–600 citizens.

“Today, many people feel an urgent need for hot food. Therefore, we are constantly expanding the geography and scope of assistance to those who daily survive under shelling, as well as to those who were forced to leave their homes. This became especially relevant after massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, when ordinary people can’t cook hot food on their own”.

Despite the constant rocket attacks of the occupiers, Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation continues and will continue to carry out campaigns to distribute ready-made food to everyone who needs it, do everything possible and impossible to win and help the victims of Russian aggression.

The Foundation has already organized numerous trips around Kharkiv and the region.

The Foundation regularly publishes announcements and detailed information about locations on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

As of the beginning of May, Ukrainian businessman Pavel Fuks sent about $5 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense, the National Guard of Ukraine, the families of the dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers. As of October 2022, businessman Pavel Fuks sent 8 million 700 thousand dollars to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense, the National Guard of Ukraine, and to help the families of the dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers, as well as to provide humanitarian aid to those who suffered from the military operations of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Reference. Pavel Fuks Charitable Foundation was founded in 2022 after the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine. The founder of the Foundation is Pavel Fuks, a Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist who was born in Kharkiv. The Foundation’s mission is to help Ukrainians who are in trouble because of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Foundation’s projects include the areas of social assistance, medicine, education, religious life, culture and educational activities.

Earlier, with the financial support of Pavel Fuks, the Church of the Holy Blessed Queen Tamara was built in Kharkiv. Fuks helped to reconstruct the school No. 4 in Kharkiv, where he studied. He participated in the restoration of the Kharkiv Regional Philharmonic, and financed the installation of a monument to the Founders of Kharkiv and the Monument of Independence of Ukraine.

In 2014, Pavel Fuks became the “Honorary Citizen of Kharkiv”.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuks bought two modern X-ray diagnostic complexes, which were transferred to two hospitals in Kharkiv – No. 17 and No. 25. The cost of equipment is UAH 13 million 400 thousand. Pavel Fuks also covered the costs of delivering humanitarian aid from Geneva.

In 2020, the businessman transferred UAH 2.7 million to the families of officers and cadets of the Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub, who died in a plane crash near Chugujiv in the Kharkiv region.