Facts

16:28 20.10.2022

Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

The threat of the resumption by the Russian Armed Forces of the offensive against Ukraine on the northern front is growing, said Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov.

"The threat of the resumption of the Russian Armed Forces offensive on the northern front is growing. This time, the direction of the offensive may be changed to the west of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in order to cut the main logistical arteries for the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from partner countries," Hromov said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

Tags: #northern_front
AD

HOT NEWS

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Blackouts introduced in Kyiv city and region to avoid accidents – DTEK

LATEST

Steinmeier assures Zelensky of Germany's unwavering solidarity and support, incl. supply of modern equipment for Ukrainian air defense

Prometey grain trader sends over UAH 6 mln to AFU, humanitarian projects since start of war

Decrees on imposition of sanctions against Russian legal entities, individuals published, among them are Putin's daughter, Roman Abramovich

EU imposes anti-Iranian sanctions for supply of drones to Russia

IKEA provides EUR 1.7 mln to support local humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

President of Switzerland arrives in Ukraine

Blackouts introduced in Kyiv city and region to avoid accidents – DTEK

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

AD
AD
AD
AD