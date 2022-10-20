Threat of resumption of Russia’s offensive on northern front growing – AFU General Staff

The threat of the resumption by the Russian Armed Forces of the offensive against Ukraine on the northern front is growing, said Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov.

"The threat of the resumption of the Russian Armed Forces offensive on the northern front is growing. This time, the direction of the offensive may be changed to the west of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in order to cut the main logistical arteries for the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from partner countries," Hromov said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.