Berlin reports G7 leaders to hold video conference with Zelensky on Tuesday

The heads of state and government of the Group of Seven (G7) countries will hold videoconference talks on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, European media reported with reference to the German government.

It is noted that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will also take part in the videoconference.

According to European media, the talks are scheduled for 14:00 Berlin time.