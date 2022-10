Prytula, Sternenko raise more than UAH 100 million in four hours

Serhiy Prytula's Charitable Foundation, together with activist Serhiy Sternenko, collected more than UAH 100 million in four hours after the rocket attack on Ukraine on October 10.

"We are raising money for RAM ll UAV on kamikaze drones. There will explosions. It will hurt," Prytula wrote on Facebook.