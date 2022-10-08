Twenty-one civilians killed, 31 wounded in Friday as result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine – Dpty Head of President's Office

Twenty-one civilians were killed and 31 wounded in the past 24 hours as a result of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of Russia's armed aggression as of October 7, 2022: Dnipropetrovsk region – one killed, three wounded; Donetsk region – 15 killed (including nine people killed earlier who have been just found), 17 wounded; Zaporizhia region – four killed, five wounded; Sumy region – one killed; Kharkiv region – six wounded (including four on mines)," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to Tymoshenko, this information was received from regional military administrations.