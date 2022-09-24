Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

The Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces hit the pontoon bridge in Nova Kakhovka, Khersin region, the Pivden (South) Operational Command has said on Facebook on Saturday.

"The rocket and artillery units carried out around 290 fire tasks, including a strike on the pontoon bridge in Nova Kakhovna, two spots of weapons and equipment concentration in Beryslavsky district, three targets of manpower and equipment in Kakhovsky and Khersonsky districts, a radio-electronic warfare station near Krutyi Yar, and a Thor missile system in Bashtansky district, Mykolaiv region, as well as a column of military equipment in Kakhovka," it said.

The command also confirmed another control hit on Kakhovka bridge.

"The other enemy losses over the day include 51 Rushists, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a tank and 16 units of other vehicles," it said.