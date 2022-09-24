Facts

15:41 24.09.2022

Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

1 min read
Ukrainian defenders hit pontoon bridge, concentrations of Russian military equipment – Pivden command

The Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces hit the pontoon bridge in Nova Kakhovka, Khersin region, the Pivden (South) Operational Command has said on Facebook on Saturday.

"The rocket and artillery units carried out around 290 fire tasks, including a strike on the pontoon bridge in Nova Kakhovna, two spots of weapons and equipment concentration in Beryslavsky district, three targets of manpower and equipment in Kakhovsky and Khersonsky districts, a radio-electronic warfare station near Krutyi Yar, and a Thor missile system in Bashtansky district, Mykolaiv region, as well as a column of military equipment in Kakhovka," it said.

The command also confirmed another control hit on Kakhovka bridge.

"The other enemy losses over the day include 51 Rushists, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a tank and 16 units of other vehicles," it said.

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

15:10 24.09.2022
Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

13:58 24.09.2022
Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

Two people killed, three wounded by enemy shelling in Donetsk region in past 24 hours – Kyrylenko

13:51 24.09.2022
Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

14:23 23.09.2022
Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

Zelensky: It's necessary to talk sense into Russian leadership in order to end war before Russian conscripts die

12:15 23.09.2022
Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

10:18 23.09.2022
Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

09:46 22.09.2022
Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

Zelensky presents 'Ukraine's peace formula' at UN General Assembly session

19:35 21.09.2022
Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia’s war aimed at extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

13:26 20.09.2022
Urgent discussion of Luhansk and Donetsk regions' 'merging' with Russia indicates panic amid Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

Urgent discussion of Luhansk and Donetsk regions' 'merging' with Russia indicates panic amid Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

10:04 20.09.2022
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers drop containers with poisonous substance on AFU positions – Pivden command

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

LATEST

Some 90% of summons to Russian army in Crimea sent to Crimean Tatars – CrimeaSOS

First lady visits Ukrainian Museum in New York, attends stamp cancellation ceremony to mark 300th anniversary of Skovoroda

AFU repel enemy attacks near ten residential areas – General Staff

Exhumation at mass burial site near Izium completed, 447 bodies removed from graves – prosecutors

Biden: U.S. will never recognize Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses global challenges caused by Russian aggression with Iraqi counterpart

Nine people wounded, one woman killed in night shelling of Zaporizhia – city council secretary

Ukraine strips Iranian ambassador of accreditation, cuts number of diplomatic staff at Embassy of Iran in Kyiv – Nikolenko

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense forces already shoot down several Iranian drones – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russian mobilization in occupied territories a crime against nation

AD
AD
AD
AD