Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

Russian units in the south are caught between the Ukrainian defense forces and the right bank, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Task Force Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"The fire control that we hold over the crossings and transport arteries across the Dnipro River makes them understand that they are caught between the defense forces and the right bank – the units that are in this part of Kherson region. Therefore, they were offered a way out in the form of transition under the auspices of international humanitarian law or return home, but we need to understand how," Humeniuk said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

According to her, there is information that the Russian military are demoralized and do not see the purpose of their stay in this direction.

"There is information that they are really demoralized, they really do not see the purpose of their stay in this direction, they see the example of the east, and this inspires them very much, because they understand that such a course of events is also possible. They see that it is still closer to move forward, laying down their arms, and go to the exchange fund, than to move to the border, because it is far to the border with Russia in Kherson region, unlike Kharkiv region. And they have a significant obstacle on the way – this is the Dnipro River, which, in principle, is now impassable for them," Humeniuk explained.

The speaker pointed out that there are cases when the leadership of Russian units gets in touch with representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to agree on laying down their arms.

"But you understand that they are subject to thorough verification, since we have said that the enemy is insidious, and there may be various kinds of provocations, so we carefully check those intentions," Humeniuk added.