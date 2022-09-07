The Jerusalem Municipality will name a street in the city after Shchepanyuk- Righteous among the Nations

The Municipality of Jerusalem agreed to the request of the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center to commemorate the Ukrainian couple Shchepanyuks, who are recognized as Righteous Among the Nations for saving the lives of Jews during the Second World War. This is reported on the page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel at Facebook.

«In 1941, Yulia and Roman, who lived in Boryslav, Lviv Region, sheltered the Weiss family and saved them from imminent death. Later, after the war, the Weiss family moved to Israel, where one of Sheva Weiss' children became a politician and served as Speaker of the Knesset of the State of Israel. The Yad Vashem memorial complex granted the status of the Righteous to Yulia and Roman Shchepanyuk», - the message reads.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk expressed his gratitude to the municipality of the city of Jerusalem and the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center in the person of Mrs. Shcharanskyi for this initiative, which once again shows the closeness of the Ukrainian and Jewish people and their willingness to come to each other's aid in difficult times

«We are extremely grateful to the Israelis, who now, in the most terrible and bloody times since the end of the WWII, are helping Ukrainians who are suffering from the Russian armed invasion. Therefore, the initiative to honor the memory of the Shchepanyuk family is very symbolic», - he said.

A total of 2,673 Ukrainians received the status of Righteous Among the Nations for saving the lives of Jews during the Holocaust from Yad Vashem.