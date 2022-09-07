A forum on security in Europe, economic development and recovery of Ukraine is being held in Poland

The 31st International Economic Forum is taking place in the Polish city of Karpacz, near the borders of the Czech Republic and Poland, with approximately 3 000 participants, including about 200 representatives from Ukraine.

This event annually attracts the attention of politicians, experts, businessmen and journalists from many countries of the European Union and the whole world.

This year, Ukraine, its resistance to war challenges and post-war recovery is one of the central topics of the forum. It is held under the slogan “Europe in the light of new challenges”. In addition to politicians and members of the parliaments of the EU countries, representatives of the European Parliament take part in the work of the event and discussions.

On the sidelines of the forum, more than 400 panel discussions are planned on issues of security, energy, international politics and the response of Western countries to the Russian war against Ukraine, its post-war recovery and participation in the new European security architecture.

The official delegation of Ukraine at the forum is headed by the Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Olena Kondratyuk. It consists of Oles Dovgiy, Chairman of the Subcommittee of the Parliamentary Committee on Health of the Nation, Minister of Agriculture Mykola Solskyi, Head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, business representatives, experts and journalists.

The ex-president of the Czech Republic, Vaclav Klaus, will take part in discussion panels on the events in Ukraine and the future of Europe, and the long-term and short-term challenges caused by the war in Ukraine will be discussed by leading politicians of Poland, Lithuania, Hungary, Slovakia and other European countries. Politicians from Poland, Great Britain and France will take part in the discussion of the possibilities of cooperation between Ukraine and the West.

One of the key topics of the forum is the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities and regions and the future of Ukraine in the EU. The Marshall Plan, the purpose of which is to provide Ukraine with resources for its post-war recovery, will be discussed with foreign partners by Oleksiy Kucher, Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine, and Serhii Tsivkach, head of the office for working with investors UkraineInvest, with the participation of representatives of leading Polish and international banks, representatives of international business.

The Sejm of Poland, local government bodies and representatives of voivodeship authorities are among the organizers of the International 31st Economic Forum. The official institutional partners of the event are the structures of the European Union, in particular the EU Regional Development Fund, the Brandenburg Economic Development Agency, the American Chamber of Commerce in Poland, large European and international companies, including Rothschild & Co, Samsung, Philips, KPMG, IKEA and Shell. The institutional partner of the international forum from Ukraine is the family investment company DOVGIY Family Office, founded and managed by representatives of the Dovgiy family. At the invitation of the organizers, its CEO Oksana Guliaieva will speak in one of the discussion panels on the participation of private capital in the partnership for the development and revival of Ukraine.