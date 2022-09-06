Facts

14:11 06.09.2022

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel urges to refrain from pilgrimage to Uman and to pray for peace

1 min read

Hasidic pilgrims must refrain from making the pilgrimage to Uman for the Jewish New Year, which falls between September 25 and 27 this year, for security reasons. The relevant appeal is posted on the page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel at Facebook.

"When the echoes of the russian enemy explosions on Ukraine don't stop, we must take care of ourselves. Please, avoid coming to Uman on Rosh Hashanah and pray that peace will return to Ukraine and the blessed pilgrimage will be renewed", - the message reads.

As you know, the Ukrainian authorities urged pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman due to Russian aggression and the impossibility of ensuring the safety of pilgrims. According to some information, about a thousand Hasidim have already arrived in Uman.

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA publishes report on ZNPP visit, ready for talks on nuclear safety, security protection zone at plant

Verkhovna Rada calls on EU countries, institutions to stop issuing Schengen visas for Russians

Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

LATEST

IAEA publishes report on ZNPP visit, ready for talks on nuclear safety, security protection zone at plant

Verkhovna Rada calls on EU countries, institutions to stop issuing Schengen visas for Russians

Families of prisoners of war from Azovstal urge UN to apply effective, urgent mechanisms to investigate terrorist attack in Olenivka

UNESCO to allocate $1.5 mln for opening cultural center in Lviv – Tkachenko

Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

Ukrainian counteroffensive significantly weakens logistical capabilities of Russia in occupied territories – Institute for Study of War

Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

IAEA confirms departure of four out of six experts from ZNPP on Monday, mission report expected on Tues

AD
AD
AD
AD