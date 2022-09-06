The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel urges to refrain from pilgrimage to Uman and to pray for peace

Hasidic pilgrims must refrain from making the pilgrimage to Uman for the Jewish New Year, which falls between September 25 and 27 this year, for security reasons. The relevant appeal is posted on the page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel at Facebook.

"When the echoes of the russian enemy explosions on Ukraine don't stop, we must take care of ourselves. Please, avoid coming to Uman on Rosh Hashanah and pray that peace will return to Ukraine and the blessed pilgrimage will be renewed", - the message reads.

As you know, the Ukrainian authorities urged pilgrims to refrain from visiting Uman due to Russian aggression and the impossibility of ensuring the safety of pilgrims. According to some information, about a thousand Hasidim have already arrived in Uman.