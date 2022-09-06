Four strikes successfully inflicted on invaders, their equipment and ammunition in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Two bases of the Russian occupiers in Kherson region were hit on Monday, said spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk, citing information from the Operational Command Pivden (South).

According to him, one of the locations is in the area of the villages of Radensk and Velyki Kopani on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

Also, a blow was struck at the accumulation of equipment in the area of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

In the occupied settlement of Snihurivka of Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, there was a hit in ammunition, the message says.