10:30 06.09.2022

Four strikes successfully inflicted on invaders, their equipment and ammunition in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Two bases of the Russian occupiers in Kherson region were hit on Monday, said spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk, citing information from the Operational Command Pivden (South).

According to him, one of the locations is in the area of the villages of Radensk and Velyki Kopani on the left bank of the Dnipro river.

Also, a blow was struck at the accumulation of equipment in the area of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

In the occupied settlement of Snihurivka of Bashtansky district of Mykolaiv region, there was a hit in ammunition, the message says.

10:44 06.09.2022
AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

09:51 06.09.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

09:46 06.09.2022
Zelensky: Warehouse, from which S-300 missiles were taken for shelling of Kharkiv, destroyed

Zelensky: Warehouse, from which S-300 missiles were taken for shelling of Kharkiv, destroyed

18:43 05.09.2022
Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

Some $326 bln in direct damage from Russia's aggression verified as of today - Shmyhal

11:17 03.09.2022
Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

Russian invaders lost 350 people, 25 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 5 cruise missiles in Ukraine over past day

12:56 31.08.2022
Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

10:54 31.08.2022
Zelensky: Active hostilities taking place along entire front line

Zelensky: Active hostilities taking place along entire front line

10:22 30.08.2022
Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

09:59 30.08.2022
Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

16:30 29.08.2022
Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

Invaders shell Kharkiv downtown in the morning, info about victims, destruction being clarified – Terekhov

Ukraine demands humanitarian corridor from territories around ZNPP – Vereschuk

Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

Enemy losses exceed 50,000 people since invasion start – AFU General Staff

IAEA confirms departure of four out of six experts from ZNPP on Monday, mission report expected on Tues

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

Kuleba: Pacifying Putin by selling out Ukraine is a deal with devil which will bring neither peace, nor stability

Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky: Liz Truss has always been on bright side of European politics

Von der Leyen: European Commission to offer Ukraine EUR 5 bln of macro financial assistance

EU to continue to support Ukraine to help it end war, build modern, democratic state – Borrell

