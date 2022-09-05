As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 382 children killed, 740 wounded – PGO

As a result of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 382 children were killed, more than 740 children were wounded, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"As of the morning of September 4, 2022, more than 1,122 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of a full-scale armed aggression of Russia. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 382 children killed and more than 740 were injured of varying severity. The most affected children in Donetsk region some 388, Kharkiv some 204, Kyiv some 116, Mykolaiv some 71, Chernihiv some 68, Luhansk some 61, Kherson some 55, Zaporizhia some 46," the PGO said.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

On September 3, as a result of enemy shelling of the town of Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk region, a nine-year-old boy was killed.

On September 3, the occupiers fired from multiple launch rocket systems using prohibited cluster munitions in Vysunsk, Mykolaiv region. As a result, an eight-year-old boy died, and three more children aged nine, seven and 11 were injured.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, some 2,328 educational institutions were damaged and 289 of them were completely destroyed.