09:59 30.08.2022

Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

Russian occupiers again fired on Nikopol, Dnipro and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there are wounded and damage to infrastructure, Head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"Russian occupation troops attacked three districts – Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih," he said in his Telegram channel.

In particular, Nikopol district was attacked from Grad sysmems and heavy artillery.

In Nikopol, the bus station, shops and children's library were damaged. Two power grids were out of order. One electricity has already been turned on. They do another. Now there are up to 500 households without electricity.

In Chervonohryhorivska community, the Russians ended up in a residential area. A 50-year-old woman was wounded in the village of Kamianske. She is being treated at home. One house was destroyed, up to ten houses were damaged. Power grid and gas pipeline.

The enemy launched missile attacks on Kryvy Rih and Dnipro districts. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained.

