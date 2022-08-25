Damage to Motyzhyn's infrastructure from war estimated at $10.1 mln – KSE

Damage to the infrastructure of the village of Motyzhyn (Kyiv region) as a result of Russian military aggression against Ukraine, is estimated at UAH 274.9 million, or $10.1 million (at the exchange rate as of January 1, 2022), according to a study by the KSE Institute as part of the RebuildUA and Russia will Pay projects.

According to it, as a result of the Russian military invasion in Motyzhyn, 527 buildings were damaged, of which 130 were completely destroyed.

The residential sector suffered the most: 479 residential buildings and household objects with a total area of 39,500 square meters were damaged in the amount of UAH 190.2 million.

Damage to the industrial facilities of the village is estimated at UAH 50.9 million. According to KSE, out of 57 industrial buildings, 36 were damaged.

In Motyzhyn, 12 social infrastructure facilities were also damaged for UAH 33.9 million. So, the invaders destroyed the Motyzhyn lyceum and plundered the private dendrological park Dobropark.

As reported with reference to KSE estimates, the total amount of direct damage to the Ukrainian economy from damage or destruction of residential, non-residential buildings and infrastructure due to Russian aggression is $113.5 billion. A minimum of $197 billion is needed to restore destroyed assets.