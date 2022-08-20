AFU destroy rare radar complex of Russian invaders in Zaporizhia region

In Zaporizhia region on August 19, the Ukrainian military destroyed a rare Zoopark-1 reconnaissance and fire control radar system and four vehicles and armored vehicles, the Pivden task force has reported.

"Continuing the execution of fire missions, the rocket and artillery units caused the enemy's losses in the amount of: 17 Ruschists, the Zoopark-1 radar reconnaissance and fire control system, 4 vehicles and armored vehicles. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the task force said on Facebook.

Ukrainian intelligence added that "an accurate hit at certain coordinates completely disabled equipment that enabled adjusting the fire of enemy artillery."