Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian drone in sky over Odesa region

"On August 13, at about 13:00, in the sky over Odesa region, soldiers of the air defense unit of the Pivden air force command destroyed another Russian unmanned aerial vehicle Orlan-10, which was trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance," according to a report on Facebook.