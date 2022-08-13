Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian drone in sky over Odesa region
In the sky over Odesa region on Saturday afternoon, soldiers of the air defense unit of the Pivden Air Force Command destroyed a Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle, the Pivden Air Force Command Public Relations Service reports.
