Facts

15:54 13.08.2022

Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian drone in sky over Odesa region

1 min read
In the sky over Odesa region on Saturday afternoon, soldiers of the air defense unit of the Pivden Air Force Command destroyed a Russian Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle, the Pivden Air Force Command Public Relations Service reports.

"On August 13, at about 13:00, in the sky over Odesa region, soldiers of the air defense unit of the Pivden air force command destroyed another Russian unmanned aerial vehicle Orlan-10, which was trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance," according to a report on Facebook.

