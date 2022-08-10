Facts

14:11 10.08.2022

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

1 min read

Russian shelling and attacks on Ukraine's food facilities, as a major exporter of grain and oilseeds, created the prospect of starvation for more than 700,000 people. The relevant statement of the Embassy of Ukraine to the State of Israel is posted on the official Facebook page.

"Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's grain regions that supply wheat, sunflowers, and corn to 400 million people. Recently, Russia even murdered in a targeted attack Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, one of the major wheat importers in the region and a Ukrainian patriot", - the Embassy said.

Separately, the Embassy emphasized: "Because of the Russian aggression, over 700 thousand people will suffer from hunger!".

