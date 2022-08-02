Russia has lost about 41,170 military personnel in Ukraine since start of full–scale invasion - AFU General Staff

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost about 41,170 military personnel, 1,786 tanks, 4,014 armored vehicles in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to August 2 approximately amounted to: about 41,170 (plus 140) of military personnel, 1,768 tanks, 4,014 armored combat vehicles (plus three) units, 936 artillery systems (plus four) units, 259 MLRS, 117 air defense equipment, 223 aircraft, 191 helicopters (plus one) units, 739 operational-tactical level UAVs (plus three), 174 cruise missiles, 15 ships/boats, 2,914 motor vehicles and tankers (plus two) units, 82 units of special equipment," the message posted on Facebook says.

It is noted that the enemy suffered the greatest losses in Bakhmut and Kryvyi Rih directions.