14:02 28.07.2022

Russia attracts forces openly professing neo-Nazi ideology to participate in hostilities in Ukraine – dpty defense minister

To participate in hostilities in Ukraine, the Russian Federation attracts the so-called "Imperial Legion" - forces that openly profess neo-Nazi ideology and are included in the list of particularly dangerous terrorist organizations, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation is trying to urgently resume the combat capabilities of formations and units that suffered losses among personnel during military operations on the territory of Ukraine. To this end, Putin's propaganda machine has activated the activities of the so-called ‘Russian Imperial Movement.’ Intensive mobilization of members of this movement, in particular its paramilitary wing, the Imperial Legion, is being carried out to participate in hostilities in Ukraine," Maliar said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center in Kyiv on Thursday.

She stressed that the special cynicism of the narratives of Russian propaganda lies in the fact that in order to implement the goals officially declared by the leadership of the Russian Federation of the so-called "special military operation" and the so-called "denazification" of Ukraine, forces that openly profess neo-Nazi ideology and are included in the list of particularly dangerous terrorist organizations are involved.

