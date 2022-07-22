Ambassador Korniychuk denied the possibility of Hasidic travel to Ukraine through Moldova - no one will be allowed

Official Kyiv will approve the ban on the pilgrimage to Uman for Rosh Hashanah this year by the fall and will not accept Hasidim going to Ukraine from any countries. Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk made a corresponding comment on the possibility of a pilgrimage to Uman via Moldova.

«Today, there is really no official ban on entering Ukraine. However, the Office of the President of Ukraine made it clear that appropriate restrictions on entering the country will be adopted and approved before the autumn holidays. The state of Ukraine is responsible for the health and life of everyone who enters it. Therefore, Hasidim will not be able to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman or any other city in the country. Ukraine warns in advance about the ban on entry», - said the head of the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, the Deputy Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova, Volodymyr Manzhola, said that Ukraine will allegedly not ban pilgrims from entering the country and will help Hasidim who will go to Uman through Moldova as a transit point.

The Jewish communities of Moldova conduct active consultations on this issue with interested organizations and diplomats.

As reported, on July 7, E.Korniychuk said that Ukraine cannot accept pilgrims this year in light of Russia's ongoing military aggression against Ukraine and the lack of an opportunity to guarantee the safety of foreigners.

The head of the diplomatic mission noted that this decision will not be revised until the security situation improves and appealed to the pilgrims: «Please pray for the end of the war in Ukraine, which flared up due to blatant and brutal Russian aggression, before Rosh HaShan, and pray for victory of Ukraine. We hope that the prayers will come true and Ukraine will once again become a country that generously welcomes guests from Israel, and especially Jews who come to Ukraine to visit the graves of the righteous», - the ambassador emphasized.

As it known, about 50,000 pilgrims from Israel and the whole world come to Uman to visit Rabbi Nachman's grave to celebrate the Jewish New Year in early September.