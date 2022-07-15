Bezuhla demands Tyschenko’s expulsion from Servant of People

MP Maryana Bezuhla calls on the leaders of the party and the Servant of the People faction to exclude Mykola Tyschenko from their membership.

"My statement on the termination of membership in the party and the exclusion of Mykola Tyschenko from the parliamentary faction. Then it's up to Olena Shuliak [chairperson of the Servant of the People party], David Arakhmia [head of the Servant of the People faction], and then for colleagues," she said on her Facebook page.

In his statement, Bezuhla said that Tyschenko has repeatedly committed actions to discredit the party.

"Confirmation of this is contained in public media investigations due to corruption risks, scandals and statements by Mykola himself (all this is recorded on numerous YouTube channels, online news sites, and other open sources of information), which cause reputational damage not only to the party, but also to the top leadership of our state and the country as a whole," the parliamentarian said.

In addition, she drew attention to the fact that on April 23, 2022, it became known from open sources of information that Tyschenko was awarded a military weapon the 'commander' Stechkin automatic pistol. "The well-known swindler Maiman Mykhailo Veniaminovych took part in this award on behalf of the volunteer formation No. 14 of the territorial community of the city of Kyiv 'Michael the Archangels," Bezuhla said.

This case, according to her, discredits the Servant of the People party, as well as the Armed Forces of Ukraine, law enforcement agencies, and other components of the national security and defense sector, which have already publicly objected to their involvement in the awarding of military weapons to Tyschenko, and the illegal possession of unregistered firearms weapon, is a criminal offense, Bezuhla said.