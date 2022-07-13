There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there is a "hard way" ahead for the country, but also the success of our state.

"A really difficult road is ahead. Unfortunately, it is impossible to do otherwise when you are protecting your home from a terrorist assault. But it is also clear that what lies ahead is the success of our state," he said in his traditional video address on Tuesday evening.

"Ukraine will be able to defend itself. Ukraine will be able to rebuild itself. Ukraine will be able to fulfill all its foreign policy goals. When millions of people work sincerely for this - each and every one at their own level - the result will be inevitable, " he said.

"And you know, for some reason I rarely thanked ordinary people who work in Ukraine. Who stay here no matter what. Who do their job every day. With faith in Ukraine, with faith in victory. Now I want to thank you all. Thank you for having you. Thank you for being with Ukraine, " he stated.