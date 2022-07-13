Facts

10:17 13.07.2022

There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

1 min read
There is a hard way ahead, but success of Ukraine is also ahead – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there is a "hard way" ahead for the country, but also the success of our state.

"A really difficult road is ahead. Unfortunately, it is impossible to do otherwise when you are protecting your home from a terrorist assault. But it is also clear that what lies ahead is the success of our state," he said in his traditional video address on Tuesday evening.

"Ukraine will be able to defend itself. Ukraine will be able to rebuild itself. Ukraine will be able to fulfill all its foreign policy goals. When millions of people work sincerely for this - each and every one at their own level - the result will be inevitable, " he said.

"And you know, for some reason I rarely thanked ordinary people who work in Ukraine. Who stay here no matter what. Who do their job every day. With faith in Ukraine, with faith in victory. Now I want to thank you all. Thank you for having you. Thank you for being with Ukraine, " he stated.

Tags: #ukraine

MORE ABOUT

18:23 12.07.2022
Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger reopens restaurants in Ukraine

15:29 12.07.2022
Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

Ukraine to be presented at Expo Real for first time this year

13:25 12.07.2022
Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

Lithuanian govt approves allocation of EUR 10 mln for restoration of Ukraine

18:04 11.07.2022
Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

Ukraine Recovery Plan foresees at least $ 37 bln investments in agro-industrial complex

14:32 09.07.2022
Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

Ukraine to receive $1.7 bln grant from IBRD Single-Donor Trust Fund – PM

12:45 09.07.2022
Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

Biden orders to direct another tranche of military aid to Ukraine

14:51 08.07.2022
USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

USA helping us, but not enough to win – Zelensky in interview with CNN

15:53 07.07.2022
UK to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary – Johnson

UK to continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary – Johnson

13:29 07.07.2022
European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

European Parliament supports EC's proposal to provide EUR 1 bln first tranche of new macro-financial aid for Ukraine

15:00 06.07.2022
Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

Some 349 children killed, 652 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

Ukrainian World Congress files lawsuit in Canadian court to stop return of turbine for Nord Stream

LATEST

Maasikas: SAPO head appointment is technically easiest of EU recommendations; we waiting for Ukrainian authorities' further steps

Zelensky: Russian terror tactics should not become global norm

Melitopol suffers critical shortage of blood products – mayor

Belarus' involvement in war to lead to its absorption by Russia – Podoliak

Harvesting of early grains start in Kyiv region

Russia losses bout 37,570 military personnel since start of its aggression in Ukraine

Some 349 children killed, 652 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

Kuleba: Negotiations on grain exports in final phase, everything depends on Russia now

Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

Ukrainian World Congress files lawsuit in Canadian court to stop return of turbine for Nord Stream

AD
AD
AD
AD